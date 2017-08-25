News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Shootout Preview

By

lake-of-the-ozarks-shootout-2011

Although the 2017 Shootout has been underway with several different activities over the past week or so, the anticipation of this weekend’s actual racing is reaching a fever peak. 80 or 85 boats of different sizes and horsepower will hit the course near the 34-milemark racing against the clock on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a lot of familiar names from out of the area and locally taking to the course. Among the locals will be the husband wife team of Tiffany and Mark Maasen…

      NEWS-082417-SHOOTOUT PREVIEW - 24th August 2017

Maasen goes on to say she is hoping to top 77 miles per hour for her class of boat but a lot of that will depend on water conditions. You can hear wall-to-wall coverage of this year’s Shootout from 9am-5pm both Saturday and Sunday. Several TV stations from around the state will also be on board broadcasting the event which benefits several different charitable causes plus water rescue efforts here at the lake.

