We’ve been keeping you up to date on the many ways the Shootout benefits community agencies. We have the latest update for you today.

The Lake Arts Council is using their portion of the funding from the race to sponsor art and photo contests for area students. The works that are entered will be displayed at a show scheduled for April 11th through 29th. Last year over 400 pieces were submitted. Students in grades K-12 will compete for ribbons and prizes in several age groups and categories.

The Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council will use their Shootout funds to help provide life jackets and promote their use around the lake. A portion of the funds also supports the Camdenton High School LASER Team, the Coast Guard Captains Association, no-wake awareness literature, and even the “No Wake Zone” boating radio show heard weekly on KRMS.