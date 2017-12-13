Lake Area law enforcement continues doing its job to spread some holiday cheer especially for the youngsters during this time of the year. Several different agencies have already hit some of the retail merchants for their versions of “shop with a cop.” Lexi Morley is community services coordinator for the Osage Beach Department of Public Safety…she says the program serves as a way to get younger kids familiar with police officers.

Several different fundraisers are held in Osage Beach during the year to benefit the “Shop With a Cop” program. Officers in Osage Beach will be getting together again, tomorrow at Walmart, with more kids for another “Shop with a cop” event.