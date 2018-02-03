It’s time to start thinking about getting the lake ready for the spring and summer season. That means cleaning up some of the garbage that’s accrued over the winter months. Bryan Vance is Ameren’s coordinator for the Adopt-the-Shoreline program. He says the annual Spring shoreline cleanup is right around the corner.

NEWS-2-3-18 Bryan Vance Cleanup 1 - 3rd February 2018

You should start getting your volunteer groups ready now. The kick-off banquet is set for March 15th at Tan-Tar-A resort. Last year during the spring cleanup, 484 volunteers cleared away 587 cubic yards of trash. Vance says, combined with the fall effort, it makes a significant difference in appearance.

NEWS-2-3-18 Bryan Vance Cleanup 2 - 3rd February 2018

For information on how to participate visit www.amerenmissour.com/ats.