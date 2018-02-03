News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Shoreline Cleanup Approaching

By Leave a Comment

Ameren-Missouri

It’s time to start thinking about getting the lake ready for the spring and summer season.  That means cleaning up some of the garbage that’s accrued over the winter months.  Bryan Vance is Ameren’s coordinator for the Adopt-the-Shoreline program. He says the annual Spring shoreline cleanup is right around the corner.

 

      NEWS-2-3-18 Bryan Vance Cleanup 1 - 3rd February 2018

 

You should start getting your volunteer groups ready now.  The kick-off banquet is set for March 15th at Tan-Tar-A resort. Last year during the spring cleanup, 484 volunteers cleared away 587 cubic yards of trash.  Vance says, combined with the fall effort, it makes a significant difference in appearance.

 

      NEWS-2-3-18 Bryan Vance Cleanup 2 - 3rd February 2018

 

For information on how to participate visit www.amerenmissour.com/ats.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.