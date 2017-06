The Camdenton Laker Football Team got quite the scare while in Springfield for the Ozark Conference 7-on-7 Tournament Thursday. While playing in a field outside of JFK Stadium, Coach Jeff Shore says he heard what he thought was a vehicle backfiring and then peeling out.

NEWS-062317-CAMDENTON FOOTBALL - 23rd June 2017

Coach Shore says it was about 30 to 40 yards behind them. The coaches decided to leave early just to be on the safe side.