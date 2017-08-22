News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Signs Stolen in Camden County

By Leave a Comment

camden county sheriff

 

The Camden County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to catch a thief.  Thousands of dollars worth of road signs have been stolen across Camden County.  Signs were taken from High Point Road and along South 7 over the past few days.  Surveillance video has captured images of the suspects and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might recognize them or have additional information about the thefts to contact them at 346-2243.  The pics of the suspect and the vehicle are posted on the Sheriff’s office website.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.