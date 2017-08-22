The Camden County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to catch a thief. Thousands of dollars worth of road signs have been stolen across Camden County. Signs were taken from High Point Road and along South 7 over the past few days. Surveillance video has captured images of the suspects and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might recognize them or have additional information about the thefts to contact them at 346-2243. The pics of the suspect and the vehicle are posted on the Sheriff’s office website.