Shoppers are flocking to stores and online sites to get holiday bargains on this Black Friday. Local small business owners are hoping they’ll get an influx of shoppers tomorrow on Small Business Saturday. Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is designed to get people to shop small, local stores and help their community. KC Cloke from the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says they’ve been helping a lot of shops get ready for the big day.

Small businesses account for 99.7% of all businesses in the country. Shopping at your local stores makes a big difference on the economy, too. $68 of every $100 spent at a local business stays in the local economy, compared to just $43 from a large chain store.