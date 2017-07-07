The Community Foundation of the Lake and Farmer’s Insurance, once again, are teaming up to help residents in the Lake Area properly protect their homes by taking advantage of a smoke alarm giveaway. The second-annual event, according to Rick Kruse from the CFL, is all about awareness into the need.

NEWS-070517-CFL GRANT-A - 7th July 2017

The smoke alarms are free and the Sunrise Beach Fire District will be on hand to answer any questions and, if needed, set up a time when they can come to your home to properly install and place the devices. Last year in the Osage Beach area, 600 smoke alarms were given away. This year’s effort is set to run next Saturday from 11-2 at the Woods Supermarket in Sunrise Beach. A $10-thousand grant from Farmer’s is making the giveaway possible.