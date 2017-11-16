A couple weeks ago we told you about a huge recall on Kidde-brand fire extinguishers. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has also issued a recall on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors made by the company. If you’ve replaced the batteries, the combination alarms may fail to continue to chirp after they reach the end of their seven-year shelf life. The CPSC says that can lead consumers to believe, incorrectly, that their alarms are still working properly. The combination alarm recall was actually issued in November of last year, but it is still active and involves alarms sold nationwide from June of 2004 through December of 2010. For more information call 855-239-0490.