Social media sharing landed two teenagers in police custody on child porn charges. According to the probable cause statement filed in Miller County, an Eldon teenager allegedly sent an image of a nude child through Facebook to another teen. Facebook reported the image to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The Highway Patrol conducted simultaneous searches of the teens’ homes. After discovering several pornographic images and videos, some depicting children as young as 7 years old, both teens were taken into custody. So far formal charges have been filed against one of them….17-year old Seth James was officially charged with promoting child pornography and possession of child porn.