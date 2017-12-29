News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Some Camelot Sewer Rates to Increase

Some residents in the Camelot sewer district will be paying higher fees.  The Camden County Commission approved a rate increase recommended by the sewer board.  The rate hike affects 59 customers in Tuscany and another 129 who live in The Shores.  The rates are going from $59 a month to $68…an increase of $9 a month for a total of $108 per customer per year.  The increased rates are expected to generate an extra $20,000 a year that will be used to cover the USDA required debt service.

