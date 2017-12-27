News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

SOTO Officials Eyeing $23-Million Bond Issue to Fund Improvements

By Leave a Comment

School Osage Logo

With the new year right around the corner and the April ballot only a few months away, officials from School of the Osage are putting it into high gear hoping to persuade district patrons to pass a bond issue. Assistant superintendant Brad Yoder says the long-range facility plan has identified several improvements, district-wide, which are needed to accommodate projected growth needs and to enhance safety for the students.

      NEWS-12-27-17 SOTO Long Range - 27th December 2017

The $23-million bond issue, if approved, would increase taxes for district patrons by about 15-cents per assessed valuation. Failure of the issue would not necessarily stop the improvements but, instead, slow them down because they would, then, have to be funded out of the district’s capital improvements program.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.