With the new year right around the corner and the April ballot only a few months away, officials from School of the Osage are putting it into high gear hoping to persuade district patrons to pass a bond issue. Assistant superintendant Brad Yoder says the long-range facility plan has identified several improvements, district-wide, which are needed to accommodate projected growth needs and to enhance safety for the students.

The $23-million bond issue, if approved, would increase taxes for district patrons by about 15-cents per assessed valuation. Failure of the issue would not necessarily stop the improvements but, instead, slow them down because they would, then, have to be funded out of the district’s capital improvements program.