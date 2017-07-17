News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

SOTO Preparing for Another Year

By Leave a Comment

School Osage Logo

Don’t look now but we are only a little over a month away from the beginning of another school year. Here in the Lake Area, the various districts are preparing for their respective new years. Dr. Laura Nelson, assistant superintendent for School of the Osage, says the district plans to focus on strength based initiatives.

      NEWS-071817-OSAGE STRONG - 18th July 2017

The new year will begin with what is projected to be a fairly balanced budget of about $24-million and include expanding the district’s device rollout from grades 4-12 to 3-12. The new year for School of the Osage begins on August 21st.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.