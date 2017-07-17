Don’t look now but we are only a little over a month away from the beginning of another school year. Here in the Lake Area, the various districts are preparing for their respective new years. Dr. Laura Nelson, assistant superintendent for School of the Osage, says the district plans to focus on strength based initiatives.

NEWS-071817-OSAGE STRONG - 18th July 2017

The new year will begin with what is projected to be a fairly balanced budget of about $24-million and include expanding the district’s device rollout from grades 4-12 to 3-12. The new year for School of the Osage begins on August 21st.