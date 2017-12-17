News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

SOTO Soccer To Get A Home Of Its Own?

Some improvements could soon be on the way which would provide the School of the Osage soccer program with a much-needed boost. Assistant Superintendent Brad Yoder says plans are to give the soccer program a home of its own.

Both the boys and girls soccer programs currently share the field at Athletic Stadium with the football program. Osage officials are hoping that district patrons give a thumbs up to a proposed $23-million bond issue in April. Proceeds from the bond issue, if approved, are earmarked for several proposed improvements within the district…including a separate facility for the soccer programs.

 

