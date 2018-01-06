News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Special Deer Hunts to Close City Park

A restricted urban hunt will close a city park a couple times in the next 10 days.  Osage Beach will be closing their city park on Hatchery Road for afternoon bow hunts beginning at 2pm January 10th and again on January 15th.  Parks and Rec Manager Matt Vandevoort says it’s about maintenance as much as managing the deer population.  Vandevoort says the deer are having negative impacts on the soccer fields at the complex, particularly field #3, which was the slowest to come out of dormancy last spring.

      NEWS-1-6-18 Matt Vadevoort Maintenance - 6th January 2018

 

The afternoon hunts are restricted but there are other urban deer hunts available within the city.  For more information contact Public Works at 302-2020.

