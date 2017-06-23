As part of the special session, the Senate sent what many believe was a weak bill for restrictions against abortion clinics. The House has since written up their own version, which has much stronger abortion laws, including stipulations to prosecute violations of abortion laws. It also requires doctors to tell women the medical risks associated with abortions 72 hours before the procedures. Senate discussions are expected to last into next week.
