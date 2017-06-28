The second special session of the year is still ongoing. Missouri Senators are still considering legislation approved by the House and, according to their website, the Senate has adjourned and will not reconvene until after the 4th of July holiday. Their website states that they will reconvene at 9 a.m. on July 6th. The special session was called by Governor Eric Greitens, who has said he wants tighter abortion laws, including a stipulation to reverse a St. Louis Ordinance that bans landlords and employers from discriminating based on reproductive choices.