The Highway Patrol is working with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in their “Spring Aboard” Campaign. It’s an educational campaign funded with a grant administered through the Coast Guard. Spring Aboard helps get boaters ready for the season with information regarding boating safety courses. The Coast Guard says 77% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the operator had never received any boating education instruction.
