Spring Shoreline Cleanup Scheduled for Next Month

Ameren-Missouri

The annual spring shoreline clean-up is right around the corner at Lake of the Ozarks. Started more than 20 years ago, the effort involves hundreds of volunteers organizing to hit the lake over 12 different zones to clean up just about anything and everything…ranging from trash and normal debris to bowling balls and even refrigerators. Bryan Vance is the Shoreline Manager for Ameren-Missouri…Vance says it’s easy to get involved…

      NEWS-2-22-18 Spring CleanUp - 22nd February 2018

 

Last year’s effort saw more than 480 volunteers involved who removed some 587 cubic yards of trash. A kick-off banquet for this year’s spring clean-up is set for March 15th at Tan-Tar-A with the actual cleanup, itself, officially starting on Saturday, March 17th.

