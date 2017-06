After suffering from some sort of medical issue, the body of a St. Charles man who drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks was found Wednesday night. 75-year old Ed Smith apparently suffered a medical issue around the 26 mile-marker of the Osage Arm just before noon on Tuesday, which caused him to fall in. Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., his body was located face down near a sea wall. No other information is available at this time.