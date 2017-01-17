The man accused of stabbing three people has been charged. 24 year old Jonathan Tindall lived with the victims, as well as his two year old daughter. Tindall allegedly stabbed all three victims, a 69 year old man, a 46 year old man, and a 65 year old female, with a kitchen knife. the 69 year old and the 46 year old were both taken to University Hospital for treatment, while the female refused treatment at the scene. Altogether, Tindall faces 7 felony charges, three for 1st Degree Domestic Assault, three for Armed Criminal Action, and one for Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Creating Substantial Risk. He is being held in the Camden County Jail on no bond.