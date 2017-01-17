News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Stabbing Suspect Charged

By Leave a Comment

camden county sheriff

The man accused of stabbing three people has been charged. 24 year old Jonathan Tindall lived with the victims, as well as his two year old daughter. Tindall allegedly stabbed all three victims, a 69 year old man, a 46 year old man, and a 65 year old female, with a kitchen knife. the 69 year old and the 46 year old were both taken to University Hospital for treatment, while the female refused treatment at the scene. Altogether, Tindall faces 7 felony charges, three for 1st Degree Domestic Assault, three for Armed Criminal Action, and one for Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Creating Substantial Risk. He is being held in the Camden County Jail on no bond.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.