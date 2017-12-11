A little piece of history here in the Lake Area has some big plans for the future. Stark Caverns, formerly Fantasy World Caverns near Eldon, was purchased this past spring by Amy and Jeff Hargroves. The Hargroves, along with their manager Charlie Starr, started brainstorming about different events to host in the cave. The cave itself is a dolomite cave making it fairly unique to this area…

The cave has played host throughout the years to confederate gorillas and moonshiners hiding out in the mid-to-late 1800’s, as well as various Church and carnival events. Right now they are hosting Carols in the Caverns and plan other musical performance events inside the cave. Among some of the other improvements planned include the completion of a visitor center and classroom with a museum.