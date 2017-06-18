State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released the results of an audit she conducted into the Department of Health and Senior Services’ Vital Records Systems. The systems are used to store house birth, death, adoption, marriage, and divorce records. The audit showed inadequate safeguards and raised questions about whether some of the staff members have a proper understanding of how certain controls can be utilized to keep personal data secure. She also learned that former system users still had access to sensitive information for more than a month after ending their employment. However, even with these issues, Auditor Galloway gave them an overall performance rating of “good.”