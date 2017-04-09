A state investigation is underway regarding a possible conflict of interest between state officials and a trucking technology company. On Friday, State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced the investigation into a report of Missouri regulators working with a nonprofit organization called HELP Inc., which is the only company that has the technology to allow semis to bypass weigh stations. According to the report, regulators in the Transportation Department and Highway Patrol blocked competitors to the organization from coming to Missouri.
