The New Year’s holiday counting period officially ended at 11:59 Monday night with the highway patrol reporting a total of 220 traffic crashes, 84 involving injuries and two fatalities. Only one of the two fatalities was in the Troop F area, 25 year old Dillon Ramey of Linn. To go with the accidents, the patrol also reports 103 DWI arrests and 67 drug related. In the lake area, there were three reported arrests in Miller County, two in Camden, and one in Morgan. Around 10 o’clock Sunday night, they report attempting to stop 35 year old Stephanie Ash of Meta in Miller County. Ash was eventually pulled over and taken to the Miller County Jail on multiple charges, including Felony Resisting Arrest and Careless and Imprudent Driving. She also had two felony warrants for her arrest, one in Miller County for a Probation Violation and one in Cole County for Possession of Marijuana. She’s being held with no bond.