State Lawmakers React to State of the Union Address

As expected, President Trump’s first, official, State of the Union Address is a partisan affair with overwhelming support from congressional Republicans and some luke-warm support from the Democrats. And it didn’t take long for Missouri senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt to offer their perspectives on the hour-long address to the nation. Blunt says, among other notable highlights, the country has come a long way in the first year under Trump and that he was glad to hear the President focus on the need to improve outdated infrastructure. McCaskill, a Democrat, replied by saying she hopes the President is serious when he says that he wants to begin bridging the divides, and that she is eager as a staunch proponent to working with him on issues such as paid family leave, curbing the opioid epidemic and tackling prescription drug prices.

