The office of State Rep. Diane Franklin has issued a statement on the passing of her husband, Dr. Chris Franklin. The statement is as follows:

Jefferson City, Mo – On behalf of the Franklin family I would like to let everyone know that State Representative Diane Franklin thanks everyone for their notes of sympathy, concern, and prayers during this difficult time, the passing of her husband, Dr. Chris Franklin. Diane and her family are of course mourning the passing of a great husband, father, grandfather, and wonderful community leader.

Dr. Chris Franklin was a wonderful person and those that knew him knew how much he loved his family, and how much they loved him.

We ask that everyone please give the family their privacy and time to grieve during this difficult time in their life. Their loss, like that of any family that has gone through similar situations, is very painful.

Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy.

On behalf of the Franklin Family,

David Day

Legislative Assistant to

Rep. Diane Franklin