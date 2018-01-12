There’s a lot of support for Missouri’s boys in blue. A recent survey conducted by the University of Missouri Sociology Department and the Highway Patrol Statistical Analysis Center found that Missouri residents hold favorable views of law enforcement. Over 2,000 people responded to the poll. 90% rated the overall job performance of local law enforcement agencies as very good, good, or acceptable. 88% said they consider law enforcement to be very effective or effective when called for help. 86% of those who responded say law enforcement very effective or effective in controlling violent crime.