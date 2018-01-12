News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

State Residents Give Law Enforcement High Ratings

By Leave a Comment

There’s a lot of support for Missouri’s boys in blue.  A recent survey conducted by the University of Missouri Sociology Department and the Highway Patrol Statistical Analysis Center found that Missouri residents hold favorable views of law enforcement.  Over 2,000 people responded to the poll.  90% rated the overall job performance of local law enforcement agencies as very good, good, or acceptable.  88% said they consider law enforcement to be very effective or effective when called for help.  86% of those who responded say law enforcement very effective or effective in controlling violent crime.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.