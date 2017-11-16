On the heels of a recent index report illustrating confidence from small business owners, today there is more good news for Missouri’s economy. The state’s unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since July of 2000. The jobless rate fell to 3 ½ percent for October, marking the 31st consecutive month that the state unemployment rate has been below the national rate. Government employment was down by 3500 in October, while private sector jobs surged, rising by 4500. The largest growth sectors were manufacturing, health care & social assistance, and leisure & hospitality.