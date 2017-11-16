News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

State Unemployment Continues to Fall

By Leave a Comment

On the heels of a recent index report illustrating confidence from small business owners, today there is more good news for Missouri’s economy.  The state’s unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since July of 2000.  The jobless rate fell to 3 ½ percent for October, marking the 31st consecutive month that the state unemployment rate has been below the national rate. Government employment was down by 3500 in October, while private sector jobs surged, rising by 4500. The largest growth sectors were manufacturing, health care & social assistance, and leisure & hospitality.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.