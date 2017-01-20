News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Statewide Manhunt Comes to an End

Highway patrol helicopter 2

The search for a suspect wanted in connection to shooting at a highway patrolman in Saline County late last week comes to an end this week in Columbia with more gunfire and the death of the suspect. 35-year-old Troy Bateman, from Marshall, had also been wanted on an active warrant for a parole violation. After fleeing the scene in Saline County, Bateman was a passenger in a car that was stopped in Columbia this week. Two females got out while Batemen fired one shot from inside the car. The two officers also discharged their weapons. Bateman was found dead in the car, apparently, from a self-inflicted shot to the head. The investigation into the incident continues.

