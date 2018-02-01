A Versailles man being held in the Morgan County Jail, accused of impregnating his girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be in the courtroom again today seeking a bond reduction. 39-year-old Steven Paul Clark is charged second-degree statutory rape and fourth-degree child molestation. The charges stem from an incident which, allegedly, occurred in June of last year. A bond reduction had been on the docket for last month before being passed to today. Clark is represented by an attorney out of Kansas City and is, currently, being held on a $150-thousand bond.