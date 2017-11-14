An investigation into a stolen ATV from Miller County has led to a search for a suspect in Osage County. On Saturday, an Osage County deputy saw the stolen four-wheeler at an apartment on Nathan Street. Two suspects fled the scene. A female was taken into custody, but the male suspect got away after a search that included the Highway Patrol and Miller County’s K-9 unit. The suspect is identified as 21-year old Christian Rowden. He’s not believed to be armed or dangerous. If anyone knows where he is, you should contact the Osage County emergency operations center at 897-0911.