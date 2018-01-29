News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Stolen Gargoyle Still Missing

The case of a missing “hunky punk” from a residence in Sunrise Beach remains a mystery. That’s according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department which reported the three-foot cement gargoyle was taken from the driveway area of the home on Sawmill Road sometime between the evening hours of January 16th and 8-AM on the 17th. Anyone with information on the gargoyle, or the person or persons responsible for its disappearance, is being asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.

