The case of a missing “hunky punk” from a residence in Sunrise Beach remains a mystery. That’s according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department which reported the three-foot cement gargoyle was taken from the driveway area of the home on Sawmill Road sometime between the evening hours of January 16th and 8-AM on the 17th. Anyone with information on the gargoyle, or the person or persons responsible for its disappearance, is being asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.