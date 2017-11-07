A request for a bond reduction for a former Climax Springs bus driver is shot down. 39-year-old Joel Stoner appeared in custody in a Laclede County courtroom, on a change of venue from Camden County. Stoner is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and one count each of statutory rape and child molestation. The charges date back to October, 2015, when Stoner befriended two juvenile females while driving a bus for the Climax Springs District. Stoner remains in jail on a half-million dollar bond.