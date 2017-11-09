News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Stop Human Trafficking Fundraiser Saturday

By now you’ve likely heard of the Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking Coalition.  It’s an organization trying to stop the activity of human trafficking in the lake area, while also helping the victims once they’re rescued.  Sally Kemp says there’s no doubt that there are people being held against their will and prostituted in the lake region.

      NEWS-11-09-17 Sally Kemp Traffic 2 - 9th November 2017

 

This weekend, our sister station 93.5 Rocks is sponsoring the Gateway Elite wrestling show to raise money for the coalition, which Kemp says will be put toward their next major goal.

      NEWS-11-09-17 Sally Kemp Traffic 1 - 9th November 2017

 

That fundraiser will be held Saturday at Community Christian Church in Camdenton.  Doors open at 6pm.

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

