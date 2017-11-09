By now you’ve likely heard of the Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. It’s an organization trying to stop the activity of human trafficking in the lake area, while also helping the victims once they’re rescued. Sally Kemp says there’s no doubt that there are people being held against their will and prostituted in the lake region.
This weekend, our sister station 93.5 Rocks is sponsoring the Gateway Elite wrestling show to raise money for the coalition, which Kemp says will be put toward their next major goal.
That fundraiser will be held Saturday at Community Christian Church in Camdenton. Doors open at 6pm.
