A Stover man is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $500-thousand bond. 34-year-old Robert Eldridge is charged with 1st degree assault-serious injury or special victim…a class-A felony…and armed criminal action. The alleged incident, reportedly, happened on/about July 21st. Eldridge was booked into the county jail Saturday afternoon. A court date for his arraignment will be set for this week.