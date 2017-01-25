News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Stover Men Sentenced for Thefts

Four men from Stover have been sentenced for a crime ring in Morgan and Moniteau counties. The four men, 42 year old Chad Armstrong, 22 year old Scott Novotny Jr, 22 year old Reed Harms, and 19 year old David Sutton were all sentenced for various property crimes related to stealing farm equipment. Armstrong was sentenced to 4 years for the Class C felony of Receiving Stolen Property, Novotny received five years supervised probation for property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle, Sutton received five years supervised probation for two county of receiving stolen property and one count of first degree property damage, and Harms was sentenced to five years supervised probation for theft, tampering with a motor vehicle, burglary, animal abuse, and property damage.

