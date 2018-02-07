A lake area police department has a new home. The Stover police have relocated into a new headquarters. They made the move to 107 West 2nd Street in late January. Chief Trampus Jackson said the move may bring a few growing pains, including being able to reach an officer. During regular city hall hours, you can enter the lobby and ask the clerk to get the on-duty officer for you. After business hours, you need to call 377-4300, or call the Morgan County Communications number at 378-5481 and ask to speak with a Stover officer. And of course, in cases of emergency, it’s always best to just call 9-1-1.