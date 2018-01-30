A Stover teenager is being held in the Morgan County Jail after, allegedly, carrying a knife onto a school bus. 19-year-old Matthew Wayne Underwood, Junior, was picked up Monday while in Eldon attending the tech school. A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse indicates that Underwood became combative with Eldon officers and had two three-inch knives on him at the time. After being transported to the Morgan County Jail, Underwood also, allegedly, confessed that he was not only thinking about harming himself but had also researched school shootings and was considering going to the school in Stover to shoot kids and teachers. The 19-year-old is charged with a class-A misdemeanor for unlawful use of a weapon. He was being held for an evaluation with a $15-thousand cash-only bond.