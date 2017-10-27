A Stover woman is injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 65 in Dallas County. The

highway patrol report indicates that it happened late Thursday morning when the car driven by

74-year-old Kathy Disedare, of Meeker Oklahoma, traveled off the roadway before striking a

ditch and overturning. Disedare suffered moderate injuries while her passenger, 51-year-old

Deanne Reilly of Stover, was seriously injured. Both women were wearing seat belts at the time

and taken to a Springfield hospital.