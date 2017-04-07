News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Strongest Radio Repeater in Mid-Mo to Be Used By Camden County EMA

By Leave a Comment

 dennis head shot

One of the strongest ham repeaters in the state will be tied in with the National Weather Service in the very near future. KRMS and 93.5 Rocks owner Dennis Klautzer owns a repeater valued at $20,000 that sits on a 500 foot tower donated by SBA Towers and he is allowing the Camden County Emergency Management Agency to use it. Communications Officer Ernie Venis says it will tie handheld radios at the Lake to the National Weather Service in Springfield to provide them with direct communication.

      NEWS-040717-EMA RADIO - 7th April 2017

The repeater was upgraded by the EMA and will be reinstalled today and linked to the National Weather Service next week.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.