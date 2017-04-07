One of the strongest ham repeaters in the state will be tied in with the National Weather Service in the very near future. KRMS and 93.5 Rocks owner Dennis Klautzer owns a repeater valued at $20,000 that sits on a 500 foot tower donated by SBA Towers and he is allowing the Camden County Emergency Management Agency to use it. Communications Officer Ernie Venis says it will tie handheld radios at the Lake to the National Weather Service in Springfield to provide them with direct communication.

NEWS-040717-EMA RADIO - 7th April 2017

The repeater was upgraded by the EMA and will be reinstalled today and linked to the National Weather Service next week.