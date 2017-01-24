News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Suggestions Made During Shootout Meeting

By Leave a Comment

 lake-of-the-ozarks-shootout-2011

A number of proposals to help the Shootout were brought up during last night’s meeting with the Water Patrol. The issue has come up that, because thousands of boats leave at the same time, the wake is out of control and it causes a public safety risk and damages surrounding docks. Captain Matt Walz says they have thought about expanding Saturday’s no-wake zone from 2-5 p.m., as well changing the event from 10-4 on both days.

      CAPT. MATT WALZ - 24th January 2017

No official decisions on changes to the event were made. Captain Walz says the Water Patrol is in charge of permitting events on the water and main purpose of the meeting was to help them make that decision.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.