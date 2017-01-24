A number of proposals to help the Shootout were brought up during last night’s meeting with the Water Patrol. The issue has come up that, because thousands of boats leave at the same time, the wake is out of control and it causes a public safety risk and damages surrounding docks. Captain Matt Walz says they have thought about expanding Saturday’s no-wake zone from 2-5 p.m., as well changing the event from 10-4 on both days.

CAPT. MATT WALZ - 24th January 2017

No official decisions on changes to the event were made. Captain Walz says the Water Patrol is in charge of permitting events on the water and main purpose of the meeting was to help them make that decision.