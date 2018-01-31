Sunrise Beach Police are investigating a pair of recent burglaries. Chief Jeff Campbell says the Unity Church was broken into on the 14th, and Midway Rental was hit a few days later on the 17th. At the church, a door was kicked in to gain entry. Items stolen included a laptop, cash, and some food. At Midway, the suspect or suspects threw a floor jack through the glass door and stole a chainsaw and a concrete saw. Anyone with information on either of these burglaries is asked to contact the Sunrise Beach Police at 374-7757.