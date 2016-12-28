The process of bringing a couple Sunrise Beach Condos into compliance with the fire codes continues. It was discovered that the sprinkler systems in the Nantucket Bay and Westside Bay Condominiums were not strong enough to get the needed supply to all of the units. Since then, they’ve been working with their contractors to find a solution. Chief Dennis Reilly says they continue to stay out of the way, while still keeping an eye on the situation.

news-122816-sb-condos - 28th December 2016

Chief Reilly goes on to say that he has faith they’ll get it resolved on their own, but they will come down heavy on the organizations if they have to.