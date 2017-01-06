News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Sunrise Beach Expects to Receive New Truck By End of the Month

After their old firetruck was wrecked during a rash of poor weather, the Sunrise Beach Fire District was left without a crucial vehicle. Now, they’ve officially gotten a new vehicle that is almost identical to their old one. Chief Dennis Reilly says the specs available on this truck were very important for their district.

      news-010617-sbfpd-truck - 6th January 2017

Chief Reilly says the truck still needs to be painted, but they should have it by the end of the month. He also says they got quite a deal with it, which included a full one year warranty.

