After their old firetruck was wrecked during a rash of poor weather, the Sunrise Beach Fire District was left without a crucial vehicle. Now, they’ve officially gotten a new vehicle that is almost identical to their old one. Chief Dennis Reilly says the specs available on this truck were very important for their district.

Chief Reilly says the truck still needs to be painted, but they should have it by the end of the month. He also says they got quite a deal with it, which included a full one year warranty.