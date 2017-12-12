As area firefighters continue to post “red flag warnings” about outdoor burning, the ongoing discussion point remains “what can you do about it?” While enforcement of “no burn” notices is, pardon the pun, a hot topic, there remains relatively little that area firefighters can do about it. Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Dennis Reilly says it may be a political hot button, but he’d like to see some form of enforcement mechanism in place.

12th December 2017

Several area fire protection districts issued “no-burn” notices on Monday. They say you should always refrain from burning when the winds exceed 10 mph or humidity drops below 40%.