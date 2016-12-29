During the stint of poor weather, the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District lost a truck. The driver hit a patch of ice, totaling the truck. Since then, the district has been dealing with insurance. Chief Dennis Reilly says they’ve had some positive development, though.

news-122916-sb-truck - 29th December 2016

Chief Reilly also says that while speaking with their insurance company, they believe they’ve reach a reasonable settlement. The two firefighters are both back to work, one on normal shift work and the other on light duty.