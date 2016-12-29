News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Sunrise Beach Fire Finds Replacement Truck

By Leave a Comment

 Sunrise Beach Fire Logo

During the stint of poor weather, the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District lost a truck. The driver hit a patch of ice, totaling the truck. Since then, the district has been dealing with insurance. Chief Dennis Reilly says they’ve had some positive development, though.

      news-122916-sb-truck - 29th December 2016

Chief Reilly also says that while speaking with their insurance company, they believe they’ve reach a reasonable settlement. The two firefighters are both back to work, one on normal shift work and the other on light duty.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.