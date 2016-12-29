During the stint of poor weather, the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District lost a truck. The driver hit a patch of ice, totaling the truck. Since then, the district has been dealing with insurance. Chief Dennis Reilly says they’ve had some positive development, though.
Chief Reilly also says that while speaking with their insurance company, they believe they’ve reach a reasonable settlement. The two firefighters are both back to work, one on normal shift work and the other on light duty.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.