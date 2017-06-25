The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District has announced they’ll be proposing a tax levy increase. Chief Dennis Reilly says they’ll be holding a series of town hall meetings to get the community’s input on the proposal.

NEWS-062417-SBFPD LEVY - 23rd June 2017

The proposal, which will be on the August ballot, is for a 9 cent levy increase, which Chief Reilly says will help them keep the Spruce Road station open 24/7. The first town hall meeting will be at the Fire Headquarters on Thursday night at 7.