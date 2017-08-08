It’s decision day for voters in the Sunrise Beach Fire District. On the ballot for a approval is a proposed tax increase to help staff a second station house and provide long-term financial support. Chief Dennis Reilly says if this measure passes they’ll hire two new employees to and fully staff a station house off of Route MM. The proposed tax up to 9-cents per one hundred dollars of assessed value will also be used as part of a long-term capital funding program. Polls are open until 7pm.