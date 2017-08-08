News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Sunrise Beach Fire Tax on Ballot Today

Sunrise Beach Fire Logo

 

It’s decision day for voters in the Sunrise Beach Fire District.  On the ballot for a approval is a proposed tax increase to help staff a second station house and provide long-term financial support.  Chief Dennis Reilly says if this measure passes they’ll hire two new employees to and fully staff a station house off of Route MM.  The proposed tax up to 9-cents per one hundred dollars of assessed value will also be used as part of a long-term capital funding program.  Polls are open until 7pm.

