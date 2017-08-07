Patrons in the Sunrise Beach Fire District will head to the polls tomorrow to decide the fate of a proposed tax issue. The proposal calls for a 9-cent per one-hundred dollars of assessed valuation rate. District Chief Dennis Reilly says the money will be used to hire additional staff to fully man a second station house off of Route MM. The tax would also establish a long-range capital funding program that could, effectively, wipe out potential need for future bond issues. Polls open tomorrow at 6am and close at 7pm.